Smart Sketch template for Ionic 3
Speed-up your Ionic app development by 80%. Design responsive apps based on native Ionic 3 components in minutes. Test layouts and set the styling.
150+ interconnected and fully-customizable Sketch symbols.
Draft layouts
Ionic components allow you to construct an interface for your application very fast. Ionic Sketch template includes all native Ionic elements. Wireframing the app will take minutes.
Style designs
Ionic Sketch template is built with customisation and ease-of-use at its core — whether you're a seasoned developer or just starting out, you'll be designing attractive Ionic apps 80% faster than usual.
Code the app
It is a rather straightforward process to set the colours and the font styling in Ionic configuration file. For the layouts, you can safely copy and paste the code snippets from Ionic documentation.
Test and iterate
Open your app in Ionic View, test it and share with the client same day you got busy with the designs.
Latest Ionic components
Ionic apps are made of high-level building blocks called components, we have them all in Sketch symbols.
Smart symbols
Responsive set of 150+ Sketch symbols. They're interconnected and follow rigid code-like structure.
Modular design
Combine blocks from a range of categories to build pages that are rich in visual style and interactivity.
Efficient flow
Switch between symbols and screens almost instanteneously.
Perfect for robust dev teams and freelancers. Handy.
Coding an attractive, responsive and scalable Ionic-based app quickly and affordably is what makes clients happy.
Significantly reduce the testing costs. Design, code and ship faster.
Pay once, use forever
About the developers
Ionic Sketch template is brought to you by Sliday. We are a team of experienced developers and designers from the heart of the Middle-earth-like New Zealand.